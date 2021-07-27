COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (298 new cases since the last update) and no deaths in the past 24 hours (one death since the last update.)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,828 confirmed cases and 11,240 people have died.

There are 67 people in hospital (no change from the last update) including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

54,106 d oses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 10,692,548 doses administered in Quebec.

83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 60 per cent have received two doses as of Friday.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Starting this weekend, bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m.— one hour longer than is currently permitted—and outdoor festivals can now welcome 15,000 spectators.

The changes take effect on Aug. 1 as of 12:01 a.m.

On Monday, the government announced more than 60 per cent of eligible Quebecers have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, an encouraging indicator according to the province's health minister.

"We're on track to hitting our target of having at least 75 per cent of those 12 and older vaccinated by August 31," Christian Dubé said in a tweet Monday.

Quebecers jump at chance to win lottery

Although many Quebecers have run into technical difficulties while trying to register for the COVID-19 vaccine lottery, people are jumping at the opportunity to win prizes.

More than half a million people have signed up for the lottery since it was launched on Sunday through the Clic Santé portal, according to the province's Health Ministry.

The province is holding draws for $2 million in cash prizes and bursaries this summer in a bid to get as many people immunized as possible before September.

Starting Aug. 6, weekly draws will be held. Those over 18 could win up to $1 million in cash, and bursaries of up to $20,000 will be awarded to lucky 12- to 17-year-olds.

All Quebecers who have been previously vaccinated, either in the province or elsewhere (with proof they received a Health Canada-approved shot) are eligible.

Participants must consent to having their name made public if they win one of the draws.

3rd dose for AstraZeneca recipients

People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can now sign up for a third dose from an mRNA vaccine.

The Quebec Health Ministry says it's allowing people to do so to make it easier for them to travel to countries that don't recognize AstraZeneca.

This afternoon, the ministry clarified that a third dose will be available only to people who have to travel for essential reasons and whose trip is imminent and requires certain vaccinations.

If someone fits those criteria, and got either two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or mixed doses of AstraZeneca with an mRNA vaccine, they can request a third mRNA shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.

The provincial government has also said it will press Ottawa to try and convince other jurisdictions to accept Covishield and AZ vaccinations.

Top COVID-19 stories