COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Quebec further loosens restrictions on bars, large events starting this weekend
- Quebec reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (298 new cases since the last update) and no deaths in the past 24 hours (one death since the last update.)
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,828 confirmed cases and 11,240 people have died.
- There are 67 people in hospital (no change from the last update) including 20 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 54,106 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 10,692,548 doses administered in Quebec.
- 83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 60 per cent have received two doses as of Friday.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
Starting this weekend, bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m.— one hour longer than is currently permitted—and outdoor festivals can now welcome 15,000 spectators.
The changes take effect on Aug. 1 as of 12:01 a.m.
On Monday, the government announced more than 60 per cent of eligible Quebecers have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, an encouraging indicator according to the province's health minister.
"We're on track to hitting our target of having at least 75 per cent of those 12 and older vaccinated by August 31," Christian Dubé said in a tweet Monday.
Quebecers jump at chance to win lottery
Although many Quebecers have run into technical difficulties while trying to register for the COVID-19 vaccine lottery, people are jumping at the opportunity to win prizes.
More than half a million people have signed up for the lottery since it was launched on Sunday through the Clic Santé portal, according to the province's Health Ministry.
The province is holding draws for $2 million in cash prizes and bursaries this summer in a bid to get as many people immunized as possible before September.
Starting Aug. 6, weekly draws will be held. Those over 18 could win up to $1 million in cash, and bursaries of up to $20,000 will be awarded to lucky 12- to 17-year-olds.
All Quebecers who have been previously vaccinated, either in the province or elsewhere (with proof they received a Health Canada-approved shot) are eligible.
Participants must consent to having their name made public if they win one of the draws.
3rd dose for AstraZeneca recipients
People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can now sign up for a third dose from an mRNA vaccine.
The Quebec Health Ministry says it's allowing people to do so to make it easier for them to travel to countries that don't recognize AstraZeneca.
This afternoon, the ministry clarified that a third dose will be available only to people who have to travel for essential reasons and whose trip is imminent and requires certain vaccinations.
If someone fits those criteria, and got either two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or mixed doses of AstraZeneca with an mRNA vaccine, they can request a third mRNA shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.
The provincial government has also said it will press Ottawa to try and convince other jurisdictions to accept Covishield and AZ vaccinations.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Quebec study aims to develop treatment for COVID-19 long-haulers
- The U.S. land border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21
- Quebec's vaccine lottery kicks off to encourage shots before return to school
- Nurses in Quebec are decrying dismal work conditions in ERs
- Pandemic travel restrictions are leaving children of temporary residents stranded abroad
- Here's what Quebec can learn from other regions with vaccination passport systems
- Why the delta variant means some Canadians now more 'at risk' from COVID-19 than ever before
- Canada could avoid the worst of a fourth wave — but we're not out of the woods yet
- Push to vaccinate Quebecers 18-29 is on, as normal return to higher education hangs in the balance
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?