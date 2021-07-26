COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one death in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,530 confirmed cases and 11,239 people have died.

There are 67 people in hospital (a decrease of four) including 21 in intensive care (no change from the previous day).

94,624 d oses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 10,469,697 doses administered in Quebec.

83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 59 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can now sign up for a third dose from an mRNA vaccine.

The Quebec Health Ministry says it's allowing people to do so to make it easier for them to travel to countries that don't recognize AstraZeneca.

So far, it says anyone who either got two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or who mixed doses of AstraZeneca with an mRNA vaccine can request a third mRNA shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.

The provincial government has also said it will press Ottawa to try and convince other jurisdictions to accept Covishield and AZ vaccinations.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Vaccinated Quebecers can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine lottery on the Clic Santé portal, though the website has had issues since it was supposed to launch at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The province is holding draws for $2 million in cash prizes and bursaries this summer in a bid to get as many people vaccinated as possible before September.

Starting Aug. 6, weekly draws will be held. Those over 18 could win up to $1 million in cash, and bursaries of up to $20,000 will be awarded to lucky 12- to 17-year-olds.

All Quebecers who have been previously vaccinated, either in the province or elsewhere (with proof they received a Health Canada-approved shot) are eligible.

Participants must consent to having their name made public if they win one of the draws.

