COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one death in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,530 confirmed cases and 11,239 people have died.

There are 67 people in hospital (a decrease of four) including 21 in intensive care (no change from the previous day).

94,624 d oses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 10,469,697 doses administered in Quebec.

83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 59 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec's health minister told young people Friday their decisions to get vaccinated will make the difference as to whether the government will impose a vaccine passport should cases rise in the fall.

The percentage of Quebecers vaccinated with two doses rises by one percentage point each day, Christian Dubé said on Twitter. But the percentage of people aged 18 to 29 who have had a single dose remains stuck at 70 per cent, he lamented.

The government's target is to have 75 per cent of people in every age bracket fully vaccinated by the end of August.

"Young people must make a difference if we want to avoid using the vaccination passport," Dubé tweeted. "The variant is already present in Quebec," he said. "The time is now."

If cases continue to climb come September, the Quebec government says it will impose a vaccine passport system that would require people to prove they are fully vaccinated to access non-essential services, such as festivals, bars and gyms.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Starting tomorrow, vaccinated Quebecers will be able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine lottery on the Clic Santé portal.

The province will hold draws for $2 million in cash prizes and bursaries this summer in a bid to get as many people vaccinated as possible before September.

Starting Aug. 6, weekly draws will be held. Those over 18 could win up to $1 million in cash, and bursaries of up to $20,000 will be awarded to lucky 12- to 17-year-olds.

All Quebecers who have been previously vaccinated, either in the province or elsewhere (with proof they received a Health Canada-approved shot) are eligible.

Participants must consent to having their name made public if they win one of the draws.

