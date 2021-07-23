COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three new deaths. None of the deaths took place in the last 24 hours. The government reports the deaths took place before July 20.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,429 confirmed cases and 11,238 people have died. An update of reported cases has affected this tally. You can find more information here.

There are 71 people in hospital (a decrease of one) including 21 in intensive care (no change from the previous day).

105,088 d oses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 10,373,663 doses administered in Quebec.

83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 57 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, nearly half of which are in age groups that have not yet reached the provincial vaccination target of 75 per cent.

In a tweet yesterday, the province's health minister said between July 1-20, 49 per cent of the new cases in the province were found in those aged 20- to 39-years-old.

The province is still struggling to get 18- to 29-year-olds vaccinated. That age group's vaccination rate (of a first dose) sits at 70 per cent. Those in the 30- to 39-year-old age group are vaccinated at 74 per cent.

Christian Dubé said the delta variant is also on the rise in Quebec. He reinforced the importance of getting two doses to 75 per cent of the population by Aug. 31, in time for the start of the school year, which hopes to see a normal return to classrooms this year.

Despite concerns about the delta variant, though, its spread in the province remains lower than several other provinces, representing about five per cent of new cases in Quebec.

