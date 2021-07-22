COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths in the last 24 hours. It's the first time the province has recorded more than 100 cases in a single day since July 7.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,519 confirmed cases and 11,235 people have died. An update of reported cases has affected this tally. You can find more information here.

There are 72 people in hospital (a decrease of five) including 21 in intensive care (no change from the previous day).

99,327 d oses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, plus an additional 1,492 doses administered before July 20 , for a total of 10,268,575 doses administered in Quebec.

, 83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 57 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec saw a slight jump in cases Wednesday, going from the low 70s to 103, as people across the province have been enjoying more freedom, though some experts continue to be concerned about the spread of the delta variant.

Nearly 80 per cent of the new cases are in people who are not vaccinated or only received their first dose in the past eight weeks.

The province is still struggling to get 18 to 29 year olds vaccinated. That age group's vaccination rate (of a first dose) sits at 70 per cent, and remains under the provincial target of 75 per cent.

Thirty to 39-year-olds are vaccinated at 74 per cent.

Despite concerns about the delta variant, though, its spread in the province remains lower than several other places, representing about five per cent of new cases in Quebec.

But one infectious disease specialist says the province's plan to hold large test concerts this fall is too risky, with the possibility of the variant's presence growing.

The province wants to organize two large events, one indoors, and one outdoors, in order to develop COVID-19 protocols for music festivals.

"We want to test students returning to school, workers returning to offices in this new environment of a majority — we hope — of vaccinated people, and in a new environment of variants circulating," Dr. Cécile Tremblay said.

"I wouldn't have planned this [so soon]."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec's tourism minister, has said the events would be cancelled if there was a surge in cases.

