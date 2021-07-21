COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,416 confirmed cases and 11,236 people have died. An update of reported cases has affected this tally. You can find more information here.

There are 77 people in hospital (a decrease of one) including 21 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

82,153 d oses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 10,167,756 doses administered in Quebec.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 54 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

An infectious disease specialist says the province's plan to hold test concerts this fall is imprudent.

The province wants to organize two large events, one indoors, and one outdoors, in order to develop COVID-19 protocols for music festivals.

According to documents obtained by Radio-Canada, the outdoor event is set to be held on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City on Sept. 25.

The government is looking for about 20,000 volunteer audience members.

But Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Cécile Tremblay says the threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant makes holding large test concerts too risky.

"We want to test students returning to school, workers returning to offices in this new environment of a majority — we hope — of vaccinated people, and in a new environment of variants circulating," Tremblay said.

"I wouldn't have planned this [so soon]."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec's tourism minister, has said the events would be cancelled if there was a surge in cases.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.