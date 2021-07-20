COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 239 new cases were reported since the last update and one death occurred since then.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,431 confirmed cases and 11,236 people have died.

There are 78 people in hospital (a decrease of six) including 23 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

53,370 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 10,084,083 doses administered in Quebec.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 53 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec businesses are gearing up to welcome international travelers once again.

It's been about 17 months since people from other countries could travel freely to Canada, and with Montreal and Quebec City just hours from the U.S. border, merchants expect a flood of customers as of Aug. 9 when the border restrictions are lifted.

Fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter Canada without quarantining as of then.

Some would like Canada to open things faster, while others say they need the time to scramble to find staff.

"We need to rebuild our teams so that's going to be quite a challenge. So by having a few weeks heads up, that's going to help us with those things and hiring people," said Eve Paré, the president of Greater Montreal's hotel association.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Chamber of Commerce would like to see things sped up.

"There's no sense in taking too much time if doubly vaccinated travellers are not a risk," said the group's CEO, Michel Leblanc.

Quebec wants to be leader in hosting safe festivals

Quebec politicians have yet to react to yesterday's announcement about the border, but Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx unveiled a project to develop a COVID safety protocol to be tested at two large events held in the fall with experts from Université Laval.

The aim is to get the province ready to begin hosting the large-scale festivals it's known for and for them to once again attract large audiences from around the world.

She said Quebec wants to be a leader in how to hold those kinds of events safely in a post-pandemic world.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.