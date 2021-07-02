COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three new deaths that occurred between June 23 and June 28. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,857 confirmed cases and 11,210 people have died.

There are 117 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 35 in intensive care (an increase of four).

102,799 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,269,963.

81.2 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 28.6 per cent have received two doses.

Daily COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays. You can always find data on cases, hospitalization and vaccination rates in real time here.

Festivals and outdoor events can have up to 5,000 attendees, starting today, just in time for Stanley Cup final viewing parties.

Montreal will organize an outdoor screening for hockey fans in the Quartier des Spectacles to watch the game.

The move comes after Quebec public health refused the Montreal Canadiens organization's request to allow 10,500 fans in the Bell Centre, citing the risk of spreading COVID-19 .

Olympic Stadium clinic hours extended

Operating hours of the Olympic Stadium vaccination clinic will be extended today and on July 5 given the Stanley Cup final screening at the Esplanade, the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île announced in a news release.

People who wish to get vaccinated at the site can do so from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. today and Monday exceptionally.

Second dose rules

People who received Moderna as their first COVID-19 vaccine dose must stick with that brand for their second.

Quebec's health minister Christian Dubé cleared this up on Tuesday in a tweet outlining second dose rules.

Only recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines can choose to receive Moderna or Pfizer for their second doses.

Anyone can advance the date of their second dose and change the location of their appointment.

Fewer deliveries of Pfizer are expected in the coming weeks but several walk-in clinics are already offering Moderna to those who received Pfizer for a first dose.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.