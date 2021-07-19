COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three deaths that occurred before July 14.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,192 confirmed cases and 11,235 people have died.

There are 84 people in hospital (an increase of three) including 25 in intensive care (an increase of two).

101,415 doses of vaccine were administered in the province, for a total of 9,853,761.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 50 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Canadians may be able to travel to the United States for non-essential reasons soon, as federal ministers are set to make an announcement on border crossings this afternoon.

The Prime Minister's Office has already revealed Thursday that it aims to reopen the border to fully vaccinated Americans in mid-August.

If the current vaccination rate continues to climb, fully vaccinated travellers from around the world could begin arriving by early September, Trudeau said during a COVID-19 status update with Canada's premiers last week.

Nurses sounding alarm over ER conditions

After more than 16 months of battling the pandemic, nurses in Quebec are detailing the dismal work conditions that are prompting droves to leave the public sector.

They say the departures have triggered a staffing crisis at emergency rooms across the province.

The nurses are also pushing the provincial government to take more drastic steps to address the situation before it deteriorates further.

The nursing shortage has already been blamed for the looming closure of hospital ERs in Montreal's east end.

Other hospital ERs in the province have been forced to close temporarily, curtail hours or are operating at more than 200 per cent capacity, also due to a lack of personnel.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.