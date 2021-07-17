COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three deaths that occurred before July 14.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,192 confirmed cases and 11,235 people have died.

There are 84 people in hospital (an increase of three) including 25 in intensive care (an increase of two).

101,415 doses of vaccine were administered in the province, for a total of 9,853,761.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 50 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

In an effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccine, Quebec is holding a lottery for $2 million in cash and scholarships.

Starting on July 25, the province's portal for proof of vaccination will include an option to opt in to the lottery.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement with Eric Girard, who is both the province's finance and economy minister, as well as Daniel Paré, the director of the Quebec's vaccination campaign, at Loto-Québec's headquarters in Montreal.

"In a fight like this one, every vaccinated person counts," Girard said of this new incentive.

The first weekly draw will take place Aug. 6. Those who have been previously vaccinated are also eligible for the cash prizes.

Half of Quebecers who are at least 12 years old have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest provincial data.

Non-essential travel from the U.S. could soon be allowed

Canada is getting ready to welcome non-essential travellers, as the Prime Minister's Office quietly revealed on Thursday that it targets mid-August for when the border might reopen for fully vaccinated Americans.

And if the current vaccination rate continues to climb, fully vaccinated travellers from around the world could begin arriving by early September, Trudeau said during a COVID-19 status update with Canada's premiers.

