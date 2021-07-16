COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death that occurred before July 13.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,109 confirmed cases and 11,232 people have died.

There are 81 people in hospital (an increase of two) including 23 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

101,686 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 9,752,346.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 48 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

With the epidemiological situation remaining stable, the province is encouraging the youngest eligible Quebecers to get their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Twelve to 17-year-olds can now move up their second dose appointment, Dubé tweeted Thursday morning. People can either change their appointment or simply go to a clinic offering walk-ins.

Dubé said public health had approved the earlier timeline, noting that it offered people more flexibility.

According to the province's most recent numbers, 77 per cent of people in that age group have received a first dose. However, only 7 per cent have had their second shot.

Overall, 48 per cent of Quebecers have received two doses.

The province has been trying to get more young people vaccinated. Less than 70 per cent of people between 18 and 29 have received a first dose, according to provincial data.

