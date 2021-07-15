COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,044 confirmed cases and 11,231 people have died.

There are 79 people in hospital (a decrease of six) including 25 in intensive care (no change).

91,241 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 9,648,811.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 47 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

The Quebec Ministry of Health wants family doctors to resume seeing patients with symptoms of COVID-19, such as a dry cough or a runny nose.

In a letter first obtained by Radio-Canada, addressed to doctors in family medicine groups (GMFs), the ministry says the epidemiological situation and vaccination rate in the province make this return to pre-pandemic practices possible.

"It is important to move toward a new normal in terms of risk management of patients with symptoms," wrote Quebec's associate deputy health minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny.

Until now, a patient showing symptoms of COVID-19 had to go to a designated assessment clinic before they could meet with their family doctor. This process could take days, forcing many to turn to emergency rooms.

All of these clinics centres are expected to be closed by September 6.

The ministry hopes that the resumption of more GMF services will offer short-term relief for emergency rooms facing a critical nursing shortage.

Health Minister Christian Dubé met with the heads of the province's regional health networks Tuesday as calls for help from emergency room physicians grow. Outpatient consultations will have a role to play in supporting the network, the ministry says.

CF Montreal to play home game

CF Montreal has been given the green light to play at home Saturday, with a limited number of fans in the stands. This will be the first home match since early September 2020.

A maximum of 5,000 spectators will be permitted to attend Saputo Stadium in accordance with Quebec's public health guidelines on outdoor activities and events.

CF Montreal said it will give 350 tickets to front-line workers and their families and dedicate Saturday's game against FC Cincinnati to them.

The border between Canada and the United States remains closed, however the federal government clarified that fully vaccinated travelers can enter the country, including professional athletes, without needing to quarantine provided they comply with other COVID-19 requirements, such as testing.

Masks will be mandatory for fans going to the stadium, but they can be removed once they are seated. Those not from the same household will be seated at least one metre apart.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.