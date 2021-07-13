COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (199 since Friday) and one death since Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,915 confirmed cases and 11,231 people have died.

There are 88 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 25 in intensive care (an increase of three).

65,405 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 9,467,386.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 45 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebecers who have had COVID-19 and one dose of vaccine can get their second shot, especially if they're planning to travel.

The greenlight from the province came Monday, after a recommendation from Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ).

"The CIQ now recommends a second dose for people with a history of COVID-19 who are planning to travel and need to meet the requirement for a double vaccination," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Those with a history of COVID-19 can receive a second dose at a mass vaccination centre, in a pharmacy or a business without having to provide justification.

The ministry noted that those who don't want to travel — which requires proof of two vaccines in many countries — are still considered adequately vaccinated and protected with a single dose and a previous positive diagnosis.

The vaccine passport will also recognize all adequately protected people, including those with a history of infection.

More relaxing of rules

As of yesterday, the mandatory distance that must be maintained between people from different addresses is one metre instead of two. This applies both indoors and outside.

However, for singing activities (such as choir practices) and for high intensity exercise in gyms, the two-metre distance still applies.

There is also no longer any restrictions on the capacity of retail stores. Business owners are responsible for making sure it's possible for customers to keep adequate distance from others.

During amateur sporting events with spectators seated in stands or bleachers, the maximum capacity is now 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

The rules around mask-wearing have not changed.

