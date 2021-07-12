COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Some more rules are being relaxed today, with the physical distancing rule going from 2 metres to 1 metre
- Quebec reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no deaths in the past 24 hours. One new death reported occurred before July 2.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,716 confirmed cases and 11,230 people have died.
- There are 96 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 22 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 120,210 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 9,201,618.
- 82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 42 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
Quebecers can get a little closer as of today.
The Quebec Health Ministry says the mandatory distance that has to be maintained between people from different addresses will be one metre instead of two. This will apply both indoors and outside.
However, for singing activities (such as choir practices) and for high intensity exercise in gyms, the two-metre distance will still apply.
There is also no longer any restrictions on the capacity of retail stores. Business owners will be responsible for making sure it's possible for customers to keep one metre distance from others.
During amateur sporting events with spectators seated in stands or bleachers, the maximum capacity will be 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
The rules around mask-wearing have not changed.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
