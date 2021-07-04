COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no deaths in the past 24 hours. One new death reported occurred before July 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,716 confirmed cases and 11,230 people have died.

There are 96 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 22 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

120,210 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 9,201,618.

82 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 42 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

On Sunday, there will be a walk-in vaccination site at Piknic Électronik, an outdoor bi-weekly music festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

It's the latest effort to vaccinate younger people, as 68 per cent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 have received a first dose, which is the lowest number among all age groups.

The walk-in clinic will be open on Sunday between 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will be set up in front of the Aquatic Complex.

The vaccines administered will be from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Concerns over vaccine passports

The province's plan to start using vaccine passports in the event of a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases is raising privacy and discrimination concerns.

On Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that people who are not fully vaccinated may see themselves shut out of gyms, team sports and theatres, for example.

No one would be excluded from receiving essential services, however.

Such a system could be put in place after Sept 1, as Dubé said the Quebec government wants to give people more time to get their shots.

For nearly two months, the province has been providing Quebecers with digital proof of vaccination, known as QR or quick response codes.

Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto, says vaccine passports raise ethical concerns as they "absolutely come with an element of surveillance to them."

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.