COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three new deaths that occurred between June 23 and June 28. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,857 confirmed cases and 11,210 people have died.

There are 117 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 35 in intensive care (an increase of four).

102,799 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,269,963.

81.2 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 28.6 per cent have received two doses.

Daily COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays. You can always find data on cases, hospitalization and vaccination rates in real time here.

Quebec public health has refused a request by the Montreal Canadiens to ease COVID-19 health restrictions and allow for increased capacity at the Bell Centre for the Stanley Cup final.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Health Ministry said "the decision was made in order to limit the risks of spread."

At the same time, the Ministry said that Public Health had given the green light for outdoor events and festivals to welcome more people.

As of Friday, 5,000 people will be allowed to attend exterior events, an increase from the current limit of 3,500.

"In outdoor places such as amphitheatres and stadiums with assigned seats, a lateral distance of 1.5 metres between people who do not reside at the same address must be respected and reservations are required. Wearing a mask is also recommended when circulating," the statement reads.

The Montreal Canadiens organization asked the province for permission to allow 10,500 fans to attend upcoming playoff games in Montreal.

Second dose rules

People who received Moderna as their first COVID-19 vaccine dose must stick with that brand for their second.

Quebec's health minister Christian Dubé cleared this up on Tuesday in a tweet outlining second dose rules.

People can advance the date of their second dose, change the location of their appointment and change the type of vaccine they receive for their second dose.

But that last point applies only to recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, who can receive either Moderna or Pfizer for their second doses.

Résumé pour les 2e doses👇 <a href="https://t.co/RK04I3ZEAs">pic.twitter.com/RK04I3ZEAs</a> —@cdube_sante

Fewer deliveries of Pfizer are expected in the coming weeks but several walk-in clinics are already offering Moderna to those who received Pfizer for a first dose.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.