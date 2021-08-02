COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Quebec vaccine lottery will start this Friday
- Quebec reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one death in the past 24 hours.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,297 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died.
- There are 60 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 17 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
- 68,123 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 10,980,147 doses administered in Quebec.
- 83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 64 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
The first cash prizes for Quebec's vaccine lottery will be drawn this Friday to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.
The province has committed to holding weekly draws every Friday from Aug. 6 until Sept. 3, handing out prizes that range from thousands of dollars in bursaries for youth to a $2 million prize for participating adults.
Everyone who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is allowed to enter the lottery.
Restrictions eased
Bars and restaurants are now officially allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m.— one hour longer than what was previously allowed.
Stadiums, venues and festivals can welcome 15,000 spectators outdoors, up from 5,000.
The details on all changes can be found here.
Vaccination campaign
More than 60 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one vaccine dose.
According to Quebec's health minister, Christian Dubé, 30,000 young adults need to get vaccinated for the 18 to 29 age group to reach the 75 per cent vaccination rate goal.
Pour atteindre 75% 👉 pour les 18-29 il manque seulement 30k personnes.<br><br>De plus, en une seule journée, les 18-29 ans sont passés de 100k vaccins à recevoir à 90k pour atteindre la nouvelle cible de 80% de <a href="https://twitter.com/GouvCanSante?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GouvCanSante</a>.<br><br>Superbe progression, on est tout près du but! <a href="https://t.co/ssO4inwHPw">pic.twitter.com/ssO4inwHPw</a>—@cdube_sante
Overall, 83 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received one vaccine dose, and 64 per cent are fully vaccinated
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
