COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Previous COVID infection may provide Omicron protection — especially with vaccine
- On Friday, Quebec reported 2,051 people in hospital (a decrease of 68 from the previous day), including 60 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,243 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,050,121 confirmed cases, and 15,106 people have died.
- The province also reported 7,337 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 11 per cent have received a fourth dose.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
A new Canadian study found catching COVID-19 provided strong protection against future Omicron reinfection and hospitalization — especially when combined with vaccination.
The observational study of close to 700,000 people aged 12 and over in Quebec, released as a preprint this week and not yet peer reviewed, suggested that having an earlier strain of the virus dramatically reduced the risk of getting the original Omicron variant in the future.
The landmark study provides the first major glimpse at how protection from vaccination, prior infection and combined hybrid immunity is holding up against Omicron in the real world in Canada.
Federal COVID benefits expire
Canada's last remaining COVID-19 emergency benefits expired last weekend and the federal government says it has no plans to renew its unprecedented support programs, created in response to the pandemic.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's office says Canada's surging job growth and record-low unemployment rate is evidence that ongoing pandemic support will not be needed beyond May 7.
The expiration of benefits means workers will no longer be paid by the government should they need to self-isolate due to a positive COVID test, or if they have to leave work to care for a child due to sickness or pandemic-related school closures.
4th dose appointments for 18+ now open
All Quebecers over the age of 18 are now eligible to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The province's Health Ministry tweeted the news Thursday, saying appointments are now available on the appointment booking platform Clic-Santé.
Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) has not made a formal recommendation for the age group, but the ministry said it was opening up appointments for those who would like a fourth dose. There are no known negative effects to getting one, the ministry's tweet read.
Mask mandate to be lifted May 14
As of May 14, Quebecers will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor public settings.
Boileau said the time was right to get rid of the mask mandate, pointing to downward trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of health-care workers who are absent due to the coronavirus.
He issued the recommendation to remove the mask mandate, which the Quebec government has since accepted.
Wearing a mask will still be mandatory in health-care settings and public transit.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
