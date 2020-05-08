COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

The latest:

Quebec has 35,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,631 people have died. That's 121 more recorded deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,836 people in hospital, including 224 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

The reopening of schools, daycares and businesses in Montreal has been postponed by a week.

By mid-May, there will be 1,350 soldiers deployed in Quebec — a mixture of medical staff and general troops, covering 25 long-term care facilities.

Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, is announcing its deconfinement plan this morning.

Quebec grandparents under 70 years old will be allowed to see and even care for their grandchildren.

It's the latest measure to ease restrictions on seniors in the province.

The Legault government made the announcement after it assured elementary school and daycare workers between the ages of 60 and 70 they could return to work, despite having initially said people over 60 were at-risk.

But Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said it's best if families keep the visits to a minimum and only when necessary.

Montreal reopening pushed back even further

The reopening of elementary schools, daycares and some retail stores in the Montreal area has been pushed to May 25.

Montreal's hospital beds are nearly all full and there are still severe staffing shortages across the health-care network.

Asylum seekers, facing uncertainty, work on front lines

Hundreds of health-care workers, especially those working in long-term care homes, are asylum seekers who have no guarantee their refugee claims will be accepted.

Sarah is one of many asylum seekers in Quebec working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as orderlies in long-term care homes. She caught the disease caused by the virus in mid-April. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

CBC spoke with one woman who is an asylum seeker from Haiti living in Montréal-Nord with her four-year-old daughter, who is an orderly at a private residence in Ahuntsic.

The woman caught COVID-19 and was bedridden for eight days. She has been working as an orderly in the province for the past year and hopes the federal government will recognize her contribution, and that of hundreds of others doing similar work, and let them stay in Canada.

"I hope the government will hear our calls, hear our voices," she said.

CBC Montreal's translator

On a lighter note, meet the interpreter who has been guiding you through all the news conferences of the pandemic in Quebec.

Carmen Figueroa Sotelo has been interpreting all the news conferences for English audiences since the beginning of the crisis.

Carmen Figueroa Sotelo has been interpreting all the news conferences for English audiences since the beginning of the pandemic in Quebec 2:30

Other info you should know

