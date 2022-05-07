COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 2,051 people in hospital (a decrease of 68 from the previous day), including 60 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 1,243 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,050,121 confirmed cases, and 15,106 people have died.

The province also reported 7,337 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 11 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Canada's last remaining COVID-19 emergency benefits expire today and the federal government says it has no plans to renew its unprecedented support programs, created in response to the pandemic.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's office says Canada's surging job growth and record-low unemployment rate is evidence that ongoing pandemic support will not be needed beyond May 7.

The expiration of benefits means workers will no longer be paid by the government should they need to self-isolate due to a positive COVID test, or if they have to leave work to care for a child due to sickness or pandemic-related school closures.

Study on Omicron reinfection

A new Canadian study found catching COVID-19 provided strong protection against future Omicron reinfection and hospitalization — especially when combined with vaccination.

The observational study of close to 700,000 people age 12 and over in Quebec, released as a preprint this week and not yet peer reviewed, suggested that having an earlier strain of the virus dramatically reduced the risk of getting the original Omicron variant in the future.

The landmark study provides the first major glimpse at how protection from vaccination, prior infection and combined hybrid immunity is holding up against Omicron in the real world in Canada.

4th dose appointments for 18+ now open

All Quebecers over the age of 18 are now eligible to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's Health Ministry tweeted the news Thursday, saying appointments are now available on the appointment booking platform Clic-Santé.

Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) has not made a formal recommendation for the age group, but the ministry said it was opening up appointments for those who would like a fourth dose. There are no known negative effects to getting one, the ministry's tweet read.

Mask mandate to be lifted May 14

As of May 14, Quebecers will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor public settings.

Boileau said the time was right to get rid of the mask mandate, pointing to downward trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of health-care workers who are absent due to the coronavirus.

He issued the recommendation remove the mask mandate, which the Quebec government has since accepted.

Wearing a mask will still be mandatory in health-care settings and public transit.

Top COVID-19 stories