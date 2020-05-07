COVID-19 in Quebec: Canada's top scientist criticizes lack of testing as reopening approaches

The latest:

Quebec has 34,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,510 people have died. That's 112 more recorded deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,840 people in hospital, including 213 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

With outbreaks in provincial jails in the Montreal area, low-risk offenders serving fewer than 30 days can now seek release for medical reasons.

CF Snowbirds will be flying over Montreal this afternoon. They have launched a cross-Canada tour to salute those doing their part to fight COVID-19

The lack of testing in Quebec has drawn strong criticism from Canada's chief science advisor, Mona Nemer, who says the province still hasn't submitted a detailed plan.

"I would have expected to see a plan, but I have never seen a plan. And yet, I have asked for it several times," Nemer told Radio-Canada.

Nemer said there appears to be a difference between what officials are saying in public and what is being done on the ground.

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said the province's target is to conduct 14,000 COVID-19 tests a day as deconfinement measures ramp up. So far, Arruda admitted Wednesday, the province is still at about 7,000 tests per day.

"I can understand that we weren't ready, but we've been talking about it for two months now," Nemer said, adding there has been a lack of communication from Quebec to the federal government.

Nemer isn't alone in doubting Quebec's plans.

Scientists and educators have been questioning the province's eagerness to reopen as hospitals in Montreal, the country's pandemic epicentre, are filling up and the fact that widespread testing still isn't in place.

Retail stores with outdoor entrances, manufacturer and construction sites in Quebec's regions reopened Monday, the first step in the province's relaunch of the economy.

Elementary schools and daycares are set to reopen May 11 in the regions and May 19 in the Montreal area.

Earlier this week, Legault announced he would push back the reopening of retail stores in the city from May 11 to May 18 because of the situation in Montreal hospitals.

Hospitals in the Montreal area are currently running out of beds, three weeks after health authorities stopped sending elderly patients back into the province's long-term care network, where the coronavirus continues to spread and claim dozens of lives each day.

Most of the hospitalized cases are from long-term care centres, known as CHSLDs. Patients who are recovering, and no longer require hospital care, have nowhere else to go because they might still be COVID-positive and the centres are grappling with outbreaks.

Quebec releasing low-risk offenders with medical risks

Another emerging area where the province is facing a growing number of outbreaks is in its detention centres.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault, who is also public security minister, acknowledged Wednesday there are outbreaks at provincial jails — notably Montreal's Bordeaux jail, where 34 detainees are infected.

She announced Quebec will begin releasing low-risk offenders who are serving 30 days or less, if they have any medical risks. B.C. and Manitoba have done the same.

"We're taking the situation very seriously, and we're doing everything we can to protect correctional officers, as well as inmates," she said.