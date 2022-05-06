COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,119 people in hospital (a decrease of 57 from the previous day), including 64 in intensive care (a decrease of 14 from the previous day).

The province reported 1,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,048,878 confirmed cases, and 15,084 people have died.

The province also reported 7,506 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 10 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Over 15 million people worldwide are estimated to have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates in a report released Thursday.

The figure includes those who were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years and more than doubles the official death toll of six million.

Official numbers put Quebec's death toll at just over 15,000, however that figure only includes those who were infected with COVID-19.

Last month, Statistics Canada estimated that between the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 through to the end of November 2021, 28,987 more people in Canada died than otherwise would be expected before the pandemic.

Fourth dose appointments for 18+ now open

All Quebecers over the age of 18 are now eligible to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's Health Ministry tweeted the news yesterday, saying appointments are now available on the appointment booking platform Clic-Santé.

Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) has not made a formal recommendation for the age group, but the ministry said it was opening up appointments for those who would like a fourth dose. There are no known negative effects to getting one, the ministry's tweet read.

Currently, only 54 per cent of the population aged five and older have received a third dose of vaccine, according to provincial health data.

At a news conference Wednesday, Quebec's interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, said the province was preparing for a potential mass vaccination campaign in the fall.

Mask mandate lifted on May 14

As of May 14, Quebecers will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor public settings.

Boileau said the time was right to get rid of the mask mandate, pointing to downward trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of health-care workers who are absent due to the coronavirus.

He issued the recommendation to ditch the masks, which the Quebec government has since accepted.

Wearing a mask will still be mandatory in health-care settings and public transit.

