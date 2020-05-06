COVID-19 in Quebec: Outbreaks in Montreal-area seniors' home made worse by staff movements, Arruda says

The latest:

Quebec has 33,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,398 people have died. That's 118 more recorded deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,821 people in hospital, including 218 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec is gradually allowing residents in private seniors' homes that don't have positive COVID-19 cases to go outside unaccompanied.

Caregivers will be allowed to enter CHSLDs, RPAs and other types of seniors' residences starting on May 11.

Quebec's Transport Ministry is strongly recommending masks on public transit.

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, admitted Tuesday that the number of outbreaks in seniors' homes had probably been exacerbated by staff being redeployed between facilities.

A CBC investigation found that after staff from one West Island residence were sent to help at homes in LaSalle and returned, the number of residents infected with COVID-19 went from zero to 31.

Arruda said the novel coronavirus was first introduced by staff and family returning from trips abroad and entering the homes.

But he said later outbreaks were likely caused by health-care workers working in more than one place.

"Afterward, there was the CHSLDs issue with, probably, health workers who were working in different CHSLDs, who probably introduced or got the disease from one centre and spread it through certain CHSLDs in Montreal," he said.

What Arruda didn't say is that the practice was mandated by the Health Ministry as a solution for acute staff shortages.

On April 25, Quebec even issued a government decree that the Health Ministry the right to redeploy all staff within its network.

When Health Minister Danielle McCann was asked last month why Quebec was still allowing people to work in more than one place as outbreaks began cropping up in one long-term care institution after another, she said it was a stop-gap measure intended to keep people alive amid a growing staffing crisis.

"I think the priority right now is to get more staff," said McCann on April 14.

"If we have more staff, we're going to be able to have the people devoted to some units, and they won't go from one unit to another or from one establishment to another.

First appearance from seniors' minister since mid-April

Advocates have been denouncing the province's move to allow the practice while forbidding caregivers from entering the homes.

They say caregivers play a crucial role in the health and wellbeing of seniors in care and that several residents' conditions deteriorated after they were banned.

They will be allowed to return Monday, provided that sanitary and distancing measures are respected, Quebec's minister for seniors, Marguerite Blais, said yesterday.

Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, Marguerite Blais, was at the provincial briefing Tuesday for the first time in weeks. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Blais's appearance at the province's briefing Tuesday was her first since April 13, despite the fact the crisis in Quebec has been most affecting the population she represents.

While Premier François Legault defended Blais's inconspicuousness in the pandemic, Blais herself finally took some responsibility.