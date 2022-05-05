COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 2,176 people in hospital (a decrease of 19 from the previous day), including 78 in intensive care (an increase of two from the previous day).

The province reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,047,462 confirmed cases, and 15,066 people have died.

The province also reported 7,586 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 10 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

All Quebecers over the age of 18 are now eligible to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's health ministry tweeted the news yesterday, saying appointments were now available on the appointment booking platform Clic-Santé.

Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) has not made a formal recommendation for the age group, but the ministry said it was opening up appointments for those who would like a fourth dose. There are no known negative effects to getting one, the ministry's tweet read.

Currently, only 54 per cent of the population aged five and older have received a third dose of vaccine, according to provincial health data.

At a news conference Wednesday, Quebec's interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said the province was preparing for a potential mass vaccination campaign in the fall.

Mask mandate lifted on May 14

As of May 14, Quebecers will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor public settings.

Boileau said the time was right to get rid of the mask mandate, pointing to downward trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of health-care workers who are absent due to the coronavirus.

He issued the recommendation to ditch the masks, which the Quebec government has since accepted.

Wearing a mask will still be mandatory in health-care settings and public transit.

Quebec's life expectancy rises

The mask announcement came the same day that Quebec's statistics institute reported that the province's life expectancy rose to 83 years in 2021, after a "significant decrease" in 2020 attributed to COVID-19.

Life expectancy for Quebecers hit 82.9 years in 2019 before dropping to 82.3 in 2020.

The provincial statistics agency said excess mortality in the province was 4.5 per cent between the beginning of the pandemic and March 12, 2022.

That translates to 6,400 more deaths than would normally have been expected during that period, well below the more than 15,000 COVID-19 deaths that the province has reported. Boileau has said at least some of those deaths were people who had the disease when they died but for whom it was not their primary cause of death.

