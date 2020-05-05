COVID-19 in Quebec: Montreal situation not improving, officials say

The latest:

Quebec has 32,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,280 people have died. That's 75 more recorded deaths, including 72 deaths of seniors in care.

There are 1,772 people in hospital, including 218 in intensive care.

Here's a guide to the numbers.

Some retail businesses outside the greater Montreal area reopened yesterday. We've updated our guide to what's open and closed.

The reopening date for Montreal retailers, manufacturers and construction sites has been pushed back to May 18.

Premier François Legault has acknowledged Montreal hospitals are too crowded to allow some businesses to reopen May 11, as planned.

Instead, he said Monday, stores with outdoor entrances, manufacturers and construction sites in the Montreal area will reopen a week later, May 18.

Legault has not yet announced whether elementary schools and daycares in the city would also reopen later. So far, children are set to go back May 19 in the Montreal area, and May 11 in the rest of the province.

Retailers with outdoor access opened Monday in the Quebec regions as part of the Legault government's deconfinement plan.

Legault said his decision to push back the reopening of businesses until May 19 was prompted by the crowding in Montreal's hospitals.

"The great majority of hospitalizations caused by coronavirus are currently happening in the Montreal region," he said.

That leaves Montreal hospitals with less capacity to deal with a surge of new cases, which public health experts warn could be a consequence of lifting confinement measures, Legault said.

Montreal ramping up testing

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said Monday the situation in the city now appears to be getting worse.

"We are not lowering the epidemic curve," said Drouin. "We can see a plateau and even an increase in cases."

Montreal now has 16,606 confirmed cases. A total of 1,410 Montrealers have died from COVID-19 complications — most of them seniors who were in long-term care.

While several emergency rooms in Montreal hospitals were showing unusually low occupancy rates at the beginning of the pandemic, they are now beginning to fill up, with some reporting being over capacity.

The city has opened at least three new testing sites in Montréal-Nord, Saint-Michel and Rivières-des-Prairies, and is aiming to open more in the coming days and weeks. It has also set aside six city buses to serve as mobile testing clinics.

Those looking to get tested should first call 1-877-644-4545.

The city is now asking people who plan to be in situations where they cannot observe the two-metre distancing rule to wear a mask.