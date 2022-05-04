COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 2,195 people in hospital (a decrease of 25 from the previous day), including 76 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 1,194 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,045,832 confirmed cases, and 15,036 people have died.

The province also reported 7,401 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 10 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec's interim public health director is expected to make his recommendation on the province's mask mandate later today.

Dr. Luc Boileau is holding a news conference at 11 a.m, alongside Dr. Jean Longtin, a microbiologist with the Quebec Health Ministry.

The conference comes after sources told Radio-Canada last week that public health was likely to recommend lifting the mask rule on May 14. At the time, Boileau had said he is "confident" he will ask the provincial government to lift the rule, but said he wanted a few more days worth of data.

Even when masks become optional in most public places, Boileau said they will still be required in health-care settings and public transit "for a while."

Quebec will be the only province to require masking in most indoor public places once Prince Edward Island lifts its mask order on May 6.

Health Canada reviewing COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Health Canada is reviewing Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children under six.

The news comes after the biotech company on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its vaccine for children between six months and five years of age. The dosage is a quarter of what adults receive, delivered in two doses.

To date, Health Canada has approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines only for children over the age of five.

Just over 41 per cent of children age five to 11 are vaccinated in Canada, compared with just over 84 per cent of those age 12-17, according to figures from the Public Health Agency.

