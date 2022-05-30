COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,288 people in hospital (a decrease of 27 from the previous day), including 36 in intensive care (a decrease of seven from the previous day).

The province reported 590 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,064,331 confirmed cases, and 15,400 people have died.

The province also reported 4,039 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, wastewater surveillance and analysis became a key tool in monitoring and measuring the amount of virus in communities.

But some experts caution that the data collected from these studies could also lead to privacy concerns, especially because samples are often gathered from public sources without individual consent.

"Bioethics, which sort of underlies what health-care providers do, has historically been based upon 'do no harm' — and the idea of informed consent," said Steve Hrudey, a professor emeritus from the University of Alberta's department of laboratory medicine and pathology. "Well, informed consent is really not possible for this kind of technique."

"The case for maximizing the potential of this approach is compelling, but the benefits of wastewater surveillance must clearly outweigh the ethical risks for the community," the paper reads.

Quebec resumed monitoring wastewater for COVID-19 in March, after a pilot project that ended in December due to a lack of funding.

More late-stage cancer diagnoses due to pandemic

More Canadians could experience late-stage cancer diagnoses in the years ahead, medical experts warn, forecasting a looming crisis tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We expect to see more advanced stages of presentation over the next couple of years, as well as impacts on cancer treatments," said oncologist Dr. Timothy Hanna, a clinician scientist at the Cancer Research Institute at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

One review of Ontario's breast, lung, colon, and cervical cancer screening programs showed that in 2020 there were 41 per cent — or more than 951,000 — fewer screening tests conducted compared with the year before.

Screening volumes rebounded after May 2020, but were still 20 per cent lower compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Vaccine for children under 5 effective, company says

Three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than five, the company announced this week.

Children under five are the only group still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec. Currently, Health Canada has not yet approved any mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children in that age group.

Pfizer told CBC News Monday morning that they are in discussion with Health Canada regarding a vaccine for children under five, but cannot comment on timelines.

Moderna had previously confirmed it was also working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.

