COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Saturday

Quebec has 50,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 4,363 people have died, an increase of 419 cases and 76 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,197 people in hospital (a decrease of 68), including 167 in intensive care (a decrease of five). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Hair dressers, tattoo parlours and other personal-care businesses will be able to reopen June 15.

Another class action lawsuit is being filed against a long-term care home, alleging neglect and the mistreatment of residents in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit request was filed to Quebec Superior Court this week by the estate of Olga Sarlis, who died on April 28 at the age of 91 at Vigi Mont-Royal, a privately-run CHSLD in Town of Mount Royal.

The document claims Sarlis died in "unacceptable" conditions and that the home did not follow safety procedures to prevent residents from further harm amid the crisis.

It is requesting $100,000 in compensation for people who lost a spouse at the home, $30,000 for each of their heirs, and $30,000 for residents who got sick and survived.

The lawsuit request is the third to have been filed against a long-term care home in Montreal.

Lawn bowling will be allowed soon

Preparations are underway to get lawn bowlers onto the pitch again in the Montreal area, now that public health authorities have approved the activity as they ease some pandemic restrictions on recreation.

The president of the Quebec Lawn Bowling Federation, Bruce St-Louis, says all five clubs under the federation's jurisdiction should be open before the end of June.

There was initially some confusion over whether lawn bowling could reopen because in a briefing last week, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante only mentioned pétanque in the list of approved activities.

However, St-Louis says it was later clarified that bocce and lawn bowling fall under the same umbrella.

And starting June 15, Montreal and Joliette residents can get their hair cut or their nails done.