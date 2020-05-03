COVID-19 in Quebec: 69 more deaths as containment efforts focus on Montreal's north and east end

The latest:

Quebec has 31,865 confirmed cases. The increase from yesterday includes 892 new cases and 1,317 cases from last month that hadn't yet been tabulated because of a technical problem.

Another 69 people have died, bringing the total death toll to 2,205

There are 1,754 people in hospital, including 218 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec will increase testing to 14,000 a day, including randomized testing.

A mobile testing clinic in Saint-Michel is now open to residents showing symptoms.

Some retail businesses outside the greater Montreal area will reopen on Monday. We've updated our guide to what's open and closed.

A mobile testing site in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood opened today for residents who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

From noon to 8 p.m. today and Monday, a clinic will be open at Joseph-François-Perrault high school. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the testing site will be at the Centre de loisirs René-Goupil.

Testing is available to Saint-Michel residents showing symptoms, regardless of immigration status or whether they are eligible for provincial health coverage.

The Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough says trucks equipped with loudspeakers will be broadcasting public health recommendations in multiple languages. A pamphlet that includes a reminder about the city's 211 help line is also being distributed.

The neighbourhood has one of the highest concentrations of infections in Montreal, along with Montéal-Nord, which opened a testing site last week.

Rivière-des-Prairies, which has also seen a spike in the number of cases, is expected to get a testing site in the coming days as well.

Montreal is the epicentre of the outbreak in Quebec, with about half of the province's confirmed cases. The province is ramping up its testing capacity starting tomorrow, with the goal of conducting about 14,000 tests daily.

Just over 9,000 tests were conducted on Saturday.

Provincial health authorities announced Sunday that another 69 people had died of COVID-19, bringing the total death in Quebec to 2,205.

Businesses prepare to reopen

With thousands in Montreal still infected, the city is putting new parking restrictions in place as it hopes to curb the amount of people gathering in its large parks.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is asking residents to only visit their local park when they leave their homes to get some fresh air.

A Montreal police officer checks the identification of a man in a park in Montreal on Saturday. The city has limited parking near several large parks to encourage people to stay within the neighborhoods when they go outside. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Parking has been removed on streets bordering La Fontaine Park, Maisonneuve Park, Jarry Park, Fréderic-Back Park and the 'Île-de-la-Visitation Nature Park.

Outside the greater Montreal area, however, preparations are underway to reopen some parts of the economy. On Monday, retail stores that have their own entrance will be able to open for the first time since March 25.

Outlets that are reopening tomorrow will be able to sell Loto-Québec tickets after a six-week pause. Casinos remain closed.

Later this month, the province's construction and manufacturing sectors are also scheduled to restart, though they will have to follow certain restrictions.