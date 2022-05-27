COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,315 people in hospital (a decrease of 29 from the previous day), including 43 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 705 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,063,741 confirmed cases, and 15,390 people have died.

The province also reported 3,998 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't expected to be discussed at the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) congress to be held this weekend.

The party will be gathering in Drummondville over two days, ahead of this fall's provincial election. However, there is no resolution on the schedule regarding the government's response to COVID-19, its ongoing strain on the health network or elder care in the province.

Over 15,000 people have died since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many of them elderly in the province's long-term care homes.

The congress will be the last major gathering of Premier Francois Legault's party before the provincial elections this fall.

Vaccine for under-5s effective, company says

Three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than five, the company announced this week.

Children under five are the only group still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec. Currently, Health Canada has not yet approved any mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children in that age group.

Pfizer told CBC News Monday morning that they are in discussions with Health Canada regarding a vaccine for children under five, but cannot comment on timelines.

Moderna had previously confirmed it was also working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.

More tickets issued in diverse neighbourhoods

A study that analyzed 31,845 tickets issued for public health violations by Quebec police during the first 15 months of the pandemic found there was a higher concentration of fines in some of Montreal's more diverse neighbourhoods.

The report said 377 tickets were issued to people who reside in Indigenous communities.

On average, there were 326.5 tickets per 100,000 residents in Quebec, but that number jumps to about 513 in Montreal and 479 in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The number skyrockets in more specific areas like Outremont which had 1,173 tickets served per 100,000 inhabitants with a large portion of those issued for gathering in houses of worship, the report said.

Human rights advocates say Quebec's punitive approach during the pandemic was ineffective and there was evidence of racial profiling.

