COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

The latest:

Quebec has 48,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 4,139 people have died, an increase of 614 cases and 70 deaths from a day earlier.

There were 1,403 people in hospital (a decrease of 22), including 181 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Some COVID-19 testing sites in Montreal will be operating on reduced hours this week, with the city under a heat alert until Friday.

Montreal is reopening several of its splash pads for children, with new regulations to support physical distancing.

Premier François Legault will be providing an update on the situation from Quebec City at 1 p.m.

Montreal's long-term care homes are bracing for extreme heat and humidity this week, and the effect those conditions have on residents.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 30s with a humidex value above 40 today.

The elderly are among the people most vulnerable to high heat and humidity, but fewer than a third of the rooms in the province's long-term care facilities have air conditioning.

Legault has said 97 per cent of CHSLDs have at least one zone that is air-conditioned — but shared spaces indoors are off-limits in the institutions, because of the risk of spreading the virus.

Ways to beat heat in pandemic

Dr. Mylène Drouin, the Montreal's public health director, is reminding those who are in self-isolation because of COVID-19 symptoms that they need to stay in self-isolation.

She recommends taking cold baths and keeping window curtains closed to stay cool at home.

For those who can leave the house, the city has reopened most of its green spaces and many splash pads have opened with new safety measures that respect physical distancing.

Testing expanded in the Mauricie

Health authorities in the Mauricie region are hoping that bringing testing right to residents' doorsteps will help them track the spread of COVID-19 there.

A Trois-Rivières city bus and a decontamination unit from the Shawinigan fire department have been revamped to offer curbside testing, starting in the region's larger cities this week.