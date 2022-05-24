COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,351 people in hospital (an increase of four from the previous day), including 47 in intensive care (a decrease of nine from the previous day).

The province reported 417 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,062,452 confirmed cases, and 15,357 people have died.

The province also reported 4,014 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic is "most certainly not over," the head of the World Health Organization warned over the weekend, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. He told governments that "we lower our guard at our peril."

The United Nations health agency's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials that "declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus." He also noted that almost one billion people in lower-income countries still haven't been vaccinated.

While there has been progress, with 60 per cent of the world's population vaccinated, "it's not over anywhere until it's over everywhere," Tedros said.

"Reported cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions — and this in a world in which testing rates have plummeted."

More tickets issued in diverse neighbourhoods

A study that analyzed 31,845 tickets issued for public health violations by Quebec police during the first 15 months of the pandemic found there was a higher concentration of fines in some of Montreal's more diverse neighbourhoods.

The report said 377 tickets were issued to people who reside in Indigenous communities.

On average, there were 326.5 tickets per 100,000 residents in Quebec, but that number jumps to about 513 in Montreal and 479 in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The number skyrockets in more specific areas like Outremont which had 1,173 tickets served per 100,000 inhabitants with a large portion of those issued for gathering in houses of worship, the report said.

Human rights advocates say Quebec's punitive approach during the pandemic was ineffective and there was evidence of racial profiling.

