COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Sunday

Quebec has 46,838 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,940 people have died. On Saturday, the government announced an increase of 697 cases and 75 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,452 people in hospital (a decrease of 27), including 167 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Retail stores with direct outdoor access in the Montreal area will reopen on Monday.

Small outdoor gatherings are now allowed.

Museums, libraries and drive-ins in Quebec can reopen May 29.

You can find out where Montreal's mobile testing sites are here.

Several organizations that serve Montreal's Indigenous community say it's too soon to be easing restrictions and reopening stores.

Transmission of COVID-19 is only now beginning to peak among Indigenous populations, according to a report prepared by organizations that included the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and the Montreal Indigenous Community Network.

The groups are asking for more resources, including better access to testing, as stores in the Montreal area get set to reopen on Monday.

"The provincial public authorities must take into account how the pandemic affects the various, often marginalized, communities. Universal decision-making disregarding the Indigenous community is harmful," the report states.

In Université Laval dorms, some live in isolation

When universities closed in mid-March, Université Laval in Quebec City asked the thousands of students in its residences to either move back home or off campus.

Two-thirds of them left. But among the remaining third were many international students, who were stuck as borders closed and apartment rents rose.

Université Laval, in the end, decided to keep its residences open for about 700 students who didn't have other options.

But public health officials issued a list of strict rules for the students who remained: no visits, no socializing and strict physical distancing in common areas.

Will Montrealers have a terrasse season?

Terrasse season would normally be in full swing in Montreal by now. But while several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are being relaxed, restaurants are still waiting to hear how they can safely serve people outside.

The City of Montreal has said it will allow for larger terrasses this year to accommodate physical distancing.

Restaurants, though, have yet to be given instructions about how and when that will happen.

A salute from veterans

They came roaring up on motorcycles, most wearing leather vests emblazoned with the Royal 22nd Regiment logo and the motto Je me souviens.

Veterans of the legendary Van Doos regiment of the Canadian Armed Forces visited three Montreal long-term care homes on Saturday to say thank you to the soldiers deployed there and to the health-care workers on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.

