COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,562 people in hospital (a decrease of 37 from the previous day), including 53 in intensive care (an increase of five from the previous day).

The province reported 626 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,060,045 confirmed cases, and 15,326 people have died.

The province also reported 5,039 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

A study that analyzed 31,845 tickets issued for public health violations by Quebec police during the first 15 months of the pandemic found there was a higher concentration of fines in some of Montreal's more diverse neighbourhoods.

The report said 377 tickets were issued to people who reside in Indigenous communities.

On average, there were 326.5 tickets per 100,000 residents in Quebec, but that number jumps to about 513 in Montreal and 479 in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The number skyrockets in more specific areas like Outremont which had 1,173 tickets served per 100,000 inhabitants with a large portion of those issued for gathering in houses of worship, the report said.

Human rights advocates say Quebec's punitive approach during the pandemic was ineffective and there was evidence of racial profiling.

Health minister defends colleague

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he is standing by a high-ranking health official who was singled out in a coroner's report on first wave deaths published earlier this week, for not being aware of serious problems in a private seniors' residence.

Dubé said an investigation he ordered into what happened at Manoir Liverpool in Lévis had shown Daniel Paré, the head of the regional health board at the time, did not know about allegations of neglect at the retirement home.

Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel, who led an inquiry into first wave deaths in group-living settings and published a 200-page report summarizing her findings early this week, wrote that it was "impossible" that Paré did not know that for years the Manoir Liverpool had experienced staffing issues and a lack of services. These were made worse when the pandemic hit.

Dubé said he agreed with Kamel that Paré should have known but suggested it was the fault of the health system's bureaucracy. He said he agrees with all 23 recommendations in the coroner's report and that several have already been implemented since he took office last year.

