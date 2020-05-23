COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Saturday

The latest:

Quebec has 46,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,865 people have died. That is an increase of 646 cases and 65 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,479 people in hospital (a decrease of 25), including 171 in intensive care (a decrease of five). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Small outdoor gatherings are now allowed.

Retail stores with direct outdoor access in the Montreal area will reopen on Monday.

You can find out where Montreal's mobile testing sites are here.

Advocates say Montreal police have been unfairly ticketing homeless people and the support workers helping them and are calling for a moratorium on fines given to people living in the street.

In one case, Lyn Black, an Anishinaabe outreach worker in Montreal, was fined $1,500 while handing out her card to a person in distress and a mask to another.

Under the public health emergency decree that's in effect, police have the power to ticket anyone not observing the directives to stay two metres away from others in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But advocates say issuing tickets to homeless people who can't pay them is ineffective and further marginalizes vulnerable people during a health crisis.

Will Montrealers have a terrasse season?

In usual times, terrasse season would be in full swing in Montreal by now — and though several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are being relaxed, restaurants are waiting to hear just how they can go about serving people outside safely.

The City of Montreal has said it would allow for larger terrasses this year to accommodate physical distancing.

Restaurants, though, are still waiting to know when they will be allowed to reopen and have been requesting a timeline for how and when that could happen.

Other info you should know

An inmate at Montreal's Bordeaux jail died this week of COVID-19, prompting calls from advocates for better treatment of detainees.

A Radio-Canada report outlines the conditions symptomatic inmates have been living in, including being put in solitary confinement without access to a change of clothes or shower.

And the NHL is one step closer to returning. The NHL Players' Association announced late Friday its executive board has authorized "further negotiations" on a 24-team playoff format — and the Canadiens would make the cut.