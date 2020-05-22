COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

The latest:

Quebec has 45,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,800 people have died. That is an increase of 720 cases and 82 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,504 people in hospital (a decrease of 41), including 176 in intensive care (a decrease of seven). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Small outdoor gatherings will be allowed as of Friday, May 22.

Dentists and other private health providers across the province will reopen June 1.

Personal care businesses, such as hairdressers, will be allowed to reopen outside Montreal and Joliette June 1.

Children's summer day camps will be allowed to open June 22.

You can find out where Montreal's mobile testing sites are here.

Epidemiologists say Quebec still isn't conducting enough tests to safely reopen — it hasn't once hit the target of 14,000 tests per day the public health director set three weeks ago.

"This is one of the most important parts of safely reopening the economy," said Dr. Robert Platt, an epidemiologist at McGill University.

In the absence of a robust testing strategy, Platt said, maintaining physical distancing and other restrictions to limit the spread will be even more crucial.

In Montreal — the epicentre of the outbreak in Canada — neither testing nor contact tracing are being conducted widely enough to significantly reduce the risks of reopening on Monday, said Dr. Nimâ Machouf, an epidemiologist and instructor in the school of public health at Université de Montréal.

"In my opinion, Montreal is not ready. It's still too soon," she said.

Environment Canada's Montreal HQ closed due to outbreak

Environment and Climate Change Canada has closed its weather forecasting centre in downtown Montreal for at least two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

In the meantime, centres in other cities will make Quebec forecasts.

The first case was reported Wednesday, and by Sunday five staff members were infected. The last of which there had not been in direct contact with previous cases.

Teacher collecting computers for students who can't afford them

Ismaël Seck has been travelling around Montreal on his bike picking up donated distance learning equipment for disadvantaged students. (Submitted by Ismaël Seck)

Ismaël Seck is a special needs teacher at Lucien-Pagé, a high school that serves students from predominantly low-income Montreal neighbourhoods.

"The fact that not everyone has access to technology and the internet, it is not an abstract concept," Seck told As It Happens host Carol Off.

He's working with his fellow teachers and volunteers around the city to collect donations of computers, tablets, monitors and other equipment, and get them into the hands of the kids who need them.