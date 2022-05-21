COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,562 people in hospital (a decrease of 37 from the previous day), including 53 in intensive care (an increase of five from the previous day).

The province reported 626 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,060,045 confirmed cases, and 15,326 people have died.

The province also reported 5,039 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he is standing by a high-ranking health official who was singled out in a coroner's report on first wave deaths published earlier this week, for not being aware of serious problems in a private seniors' residence.

Dubé said an investigation he ordered into what happened at Manoir Liverpool in Lévis had shown Daniel Paré, the head of the regional health board at the time, did not know about allegations of neglect at the retirement home.

Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel, who led an inquiry into first wave deaths in group-living settings and published a 200-page report summarizing her findings early this week, wrote that it was surprising to hear Paré did not know that for years the Manoir Liverpool had experienced staffing issues and a lack of services. These were made worse when the pandemic hit.

"For me it is impossible, impossible that he did not know. If indeed [Paré] was not aware, we have a serious problem," Kamel told reporters.

Dubé said he agreed with Kamel that Paré should have known but suggested it was the fault of the health system's bureaucracy. He said he agrees with all 23 recommendations in the coroner's report and that several have already been implemented since he took office last year.

Kamel called on the province to find ways for its health-care system to respond faster in times of crisis, saying the present structure leaves too great a distance between the ministry bureaucrats who issue guidelines and people working on the ground.

Montreal drops state of emergency

The city of Montreal formally dropped its COVID-19 state of emergency on Thursday.

The state of emergency, Montreal's second to be declared during the pandemic, had been in place since last December.

The city said that the improving COVID-19 situation, coupled with high vaccination rates, means it no longer needs emergency powers.

Plante said back in December that the state of emergency would be used to quickly procure protective equipment for the city's essential workers and prepare sites and facilities to accommodate Montreal's homeless population.

Quebec's mask mandate is over

Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.

Quebecers no longer have to wear masks in most public indoor spaces. The province's mandatory mask mandate had been in place since July 2020, for a total of 21 consecutive months.

Most indoor spaces in a Quebecer's daily life no longer require a mask, including grocery stores, gyms and restaurants. Masks will still be required on public transit and in hospital settings. The Health Ministry said Friday that taxis are considered public transit and passengers will require masks.

Top COVID-19 stories