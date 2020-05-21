COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

The latest:

Quebec has 44,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,718 people have died. That is an increase of 578 cases and 71 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,516 people in hospital (a decrease of 20), including 183 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Small outdoor gatherings will be allowed as of Friday, May 22.

Dentists and other private health providers across the province will reopen June 1.

Personal care businesses, such as hairdressers, will be allowed to reopen outside Montreal and Joliette June 1.

You can find out where Montreal's mobile testing sites are here.

Quebec is beginning to relax some of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including allowing a number of personal-care services to reopen and allowing groups from three different households to gather outside while maintaining physical distancing.

Keeping two metres away won't be possible while getting your hair cut or receiving a massage, but Labour Minister Jean Boulet says there are ways to minimize risk of spread such as wearing a mask and waiting outside instead of in a waiting room.

The services opening across the province June 1 include dental clinics, physiotherapy, osteopathy, massage therapy and psychology, among others.

Hair and beauty care will be allowed to open on the same date — but not in the greater Montreal and Joliette areas, where there are still significant COVID-19 outbreaks.

As of Friday, though, people across the province will be allowed to gather outside in groups of 10 from three different households, as long as they maintain physical distancing.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, acknowledged Wednesday it was more of a harm reduction measure as many people had already started having small outdoor gatherings and the rules before weren't clear.

Legault's approval rating soared — then fell

Quebec Premier François Legault provided decisive leadership early on when the pandemic hit Quebec in March. He was given higher marks than any other leader in the country.

But now that Legault's government has started to open things up again, polls suggest he's heading into choppier waters.

Arruda said he's still not satisfied by the number of people getting tested. He says the province now has the capacity to test up to 20,000 people every day. He is encouraging people to go and get tested. Find out where the nearest testing site is here.

Montreal may be the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, but as Radio-Canada points out, the rate of cases per 100,000 people in Laval has now surpassed Montreal.