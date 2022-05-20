COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,562 people in hospital (a decrease of 37 from the previous day), including 53 in intensive care (an increase of five from the previous day).

The province reported 626 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,060,045 confirmed cases, and 15,326 people have died.

The province also reported 5,039 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec's vulnerable seniors in long-term care were in the government's blind spot as COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, coroner Géhane Kamel told reporters Thursday.

Kamel published a 200-page report Monday, after hearing testimony from 220 government officials, long-term care home employees and the loved ones of people who died.

The majority of the deaths examined in the inquiry — 47 in all — took place at CHSLD Herron in Dorval between March 12 and May 1, 2020.

"At Herron, people failed," Kamel said Thursday, "whether it's the owners, the health board or the ministry. That's clear to me. I wrote it black on white. People passed the buck."

The report issued 23 recommendations targeting the provincial government, its Health Ministry, local health boards and the Quebec College of Physicians.

Kamel called on the province to find ways for its health-care system to respond faster in times of crisis, saying the present structure leaves too great a distance between the ministry bureaucrats who issue guidelines and people working on the ground.

Montreal drops state of emergency

The city of Montreal formally dropped its COVID-19 state of emergency on Thursday.

The state of emergency, Montreal's second to be declared during the pandemic, had been in place since last December.

The city said that the improving COVID-19 situation, coupled with high vaccination rates, means it no longer needs emergency powers.

Plante said back in December that the state of emergency would be used to quickly procure protective equipment for the city's essential workers and prepare sites and facilities to accommodate Montreal's homeless population.

Quebec's mask mandate is over

Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.

Quebecers no longer have to wear masks in most public indoor spaces. The province's mandatory mask mandate had been in place since July 2020, for a total of 21 consecutive months.

Most indoor spaces in a Quebecer's daily life no longer require a mask, including grocery stores, gyms and restaurants. Masks will still be required on public transit and in hospital settings. The Health Ministry said Friday that taxis are considered public transit and passengers will require masks.

