COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec has 44,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3, 647 people have died. That is an increase of 570 cases and 51 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,784 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 180 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Retail stores in the Montreal area will be allowed to reopen on May 25.

Daycares in the greater Montreal area will reopen on June 1, though spaces will be limited.

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until June 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

If a health-care worker has a vulnerable family member and requests to be removed from jobs where exposure to COVID-19 patients is high, they won't necessarily be exempted.

One woman CBC spoke to found out the regional health agency she works for was reassigning her to help care for COVID-19 patients.

Knowing her young child was highly susceptible to respiratory infections, she begged her supervisor not to send her to the front line, but wasn't given a choice.

When it comes to an immunocompromised family member, each situation is individually assessed by the employer and its health and safety offices, according to a Health Ministry spokesperson.

Allowed to cross for funeral arrangements, not the burial

One Gaspé family is reeling after they were stopped from crossing the small bridge that connects Pointe-à-la-Croix, Que., and Campbellton, N.B., where their loved one was about to be buried.

Mica Guitard, left, and her mother Julie Goudreau, were turned away at the New Brunswick border last week. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada) Mica Guitard waited two long months for the ground to thaw so that she could bury her late father. When that day finally came last Friday, Guitard and her family stood at the Quebec-New Brunswick border, mortified, as an officer turned them away — preventing them from getting to the funeral.

Other info you should know

Quebec Premier François Legault says his government is considering using the contact-tracing app COVI to help determine who may have been in contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus.

Montreal has been opening more testing sites across the city. You can find them here.