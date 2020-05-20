COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Canada-U.S. border remains closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days
The latest:
- Quebec has 44,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,647 people have died. That is an increase of 570 cases and 51 deaths from a day earlier.
- There are 1,784 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 180 in intensive care (an increase of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- Retail stores in the Montreal area will be allowed to reopen on May 25.
- Daycares in the greater Montreal area will reopen on June 1, though spaces will be limited.
- The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until June 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
- You can find out where Montreal's mobile testing sites are here.
If a health-care worker has a vulnerable family member and requests to be removed from jobs where exposure to COVID-19 patients is high, they won't necessarily be exempted.
One woman CBC spoke to found out the regional health agency she works for was reassigning her to help care for COVID-19 patients.
Knowing her young child was highly susceptible to respiratory infections, she begged her supervisor not to send her to the front line, but wasn't given a choice.
When it comes to an immunocompromised family member, each situation is individually assessed by the employer and its health and safety offices, according to a Health Ministry spokesperson.
- More: Fearing for her child's health, woman puts her job on the line by refusing to work with COVID patients
Allowed to cross for funeral arrangements, not the burial
One Gaspé family is reeling after they were stopped from crossing the small bridge that connects Pointe-à-la-Croix, Que., and Campbellton, N.B., where their loved one was about to be buried.
Other info you should know
Quebec Premier François Legault says his government is considering using the contact-tracing app COVI to help determine who may have been in contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus.
Montreal has been opening more testing sites across the city. You can find them here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.