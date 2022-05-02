COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Friday, Quebec reported 2,290 people in hospital (a decrease of 36 from the previous day), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 1,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,041,075 confirmed cases, and 14,977 people have died.

The province also reported 9,104 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec's interim public health director is expected to make his recommendation this week on the future of mask rules in indoor public spaces.

During a news conference on Thursday, Dr. Luc Boileau said he is "confident" he will ask the provincial government to lift the mask rule on May 14, but said he wanted a few more days worth of data on the province's epidemiological situation.

However, even when masks become optional in most public places, Boileau said they will still be required in health-care settings and public transit "for a while."

Quebec will be the only province to require masking in most indoor public places once Prince Edward Island lifts its mask order on May 6.

Health Canada reviewing COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Health Canada is reviewing Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children under the age of six.

The news comes after the biotech company on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its vaccine for children between six months and five years of age. The dosage is a quarter of what adults receive, delivered in two doses.

To date, Health Canada has only approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children over the age of five.

Just over 41 per cent of children aged 5-11 are vaccinated in Canada, compared with just over 84 per cent of those aged 12-17, according to figures from the Public Health Agency.

