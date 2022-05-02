COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Decision on indoor mask mandate to come this week: public health
- On Friday, Quebec reported 2,290 people in hospital (a decrease of 36 from the previous day), including 81 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,041,075 confirmed cases, and 14,977 people have died.
- The province also reported 9,104 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 54 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
Quebec's interim public health director is expected to make his recommendation this week on the future of mask rules in indoor public spaces.
During a news conference on Thursday, Dr. Luc Boileau said he is "confident" he will ask the provincial government to lift the mask rule on May 14, but said he wanted a few more days worth of data on the province's epidemiological situation.
However, even when masks become optional in most public places, Boileau said they will still be required in health-care settings and public transit "for a while."
Quebec will be the only province to require masking in most indoor public places once Prince Edward Island lifts its mask order on May 6.
Health Canada reviewing COVID-19 vaccine for young children
Health Canada is reviewing Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children under the age of six.
The news comes after the biotech company on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its vaccine for children between six months and five years of age. The dosage is a quarter of what adults receive, delivered in two doses.
To date, Health Canada has only approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for children over the age of five.
Just over 41 per cent of children aged 5-11 are vaccinated in Canada, compared with just over 84 per cent of those aged 12-17, according to figures from the Public Health Agency.
Top COVID-19 stories
-
Quebec to keep mask mandate in place until mid-May.
-
Here's what the flu means for the 6th COVID-19 wave in Quebec.
-
More Quebec family doctors eyeing retirement.
-
Canada's vaccine advisory committee on second booster shots for 80 and over.
-
New Quebec health plan promises better access to care.
-
10 MNAs and counting contract COVID-19.
-
Quebec plans to eliminate forced overtime for nurses, revamp health system by 2025.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
with files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?