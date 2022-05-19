COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,599 people in hospital (a decrease of 35 from the previous day), including 48 in intensive care (a decrease of six from the previous day).

The province reported 728 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,059,419 confirmed cases, and 15,312 people have died.

The province also reported 5,245 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

The city of Montreal is expected to formally drop its COVID-19 state of emergency Thursday.

The state of emergency, Montreal's second during the pandemic, has been in place since last December. However, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's administration had said it would allow it to expire on May 19.

The city said that the improving COVID-19 situation, coupled with high vaccination rates, means it no longer needs emergency powers.

Plante said back in December that the state of emergency would be used to quickly procure protective equipment for the city's essential workers, and prepare sites and facilities to accommodate Montreal's homeless population.

Some first-wave deaths were from lack of care, not COVID-19

At least 13 people at six long-term care facilities in Quebec who died during the pandemic's first wave likely died of a lack of care, according to a coroner's report released Monday.

Coroner Géhane Kamel's inquiry looked into what went wrong in long-term care homes and seniors' residences during the early months of the pandemic, in 2020.

One patient, Olga Maculavicous, died of kidney failure, possibly brought on by dehydration. There were no notes on her file at the home between March 26 and March 31, 2020. Kamel wrote that it was possible that "a lack of care was the cause of death."

Leon Barrette was 93 when he died at CHSLD Herron on March 29, 2020, barely two days after having been transferred there from the McGill University Health Centre.

Kamel wrote in the report that the information in Barrette's file was so sparse, "we're under the impression he was forgotten and died alone."

The lack of independence granted to Quebec's public health director may have slowed the government response at the beginning of the pandemic, according to the same report.

Quebec's mask mandate is over

Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.

Quebecers no longer have to wear masks in most public indoor spaces. The province's mandatory mask mandate had been in place since July 2020, for a total of 21 consecutive months.

Most indoor spaces in a Quebecer's daily life no longer require a mask, including grocery stores, gyms and restaurants. Masks will still be required on public transit and in hospital settings. The Health Ministry said Friday that taxis are considered public transit and will require masks.

