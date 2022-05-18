COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,634 people in hospital (an increase of 23 from the previous day), including 54 in intensive care (an increase of three from the previous day).

The province reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,058,691 confirmed cases, and 15,298 people have died.

The province also reported 5,350 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

At least 13 people at six long-term care facilities in Quebec who died during the pandemic's first wave likely died of a lack of care, according to a coroner's report released Monday.

Coroner Géhane Kamel's inquiry looked into what went wrong in long-term care homes and seniors' residences during the early months of the pandemic, in 2020.

One patient, Olga Maculavicous, died of kidney failure, possibly brought on by dehydration. There were no notes on her file at the home between March 26 and March 31, 2020. Kamel wrote that it was possible that "a lack of care was the cause of death."

Leon Barrette was 93 when he died at CHSLD Herron on March 29, 2020, barely two days after having been transferred there from the McGill University Health Centre.

Kamel wrote in the report that the information in Barrette's file was so sparse, "we're under the impression he was forgotten and died alone."

Coroner releases report into pandemic management

The lack of independence granted to Quebec's public health director may have slowed the government response at the beginning of the pandemic, as hundreds were dying in long-term care homes across the province, according to a coroner's report.

Coroner Géhane Kamel published a report Monday following months of inquiry into deaths in seniors' residences, where the pandemic killed more than 5,000 in the spring of 2020.

"We tolerated the intolerable. It was a sad day for medicine in Quebec," she wrote.

Kamel was also scathing in her recounting of the events that unfolded at one of the long-term care homes she examined in the inquiry, CHSLD Herron in Dorval, Que. Forty-seven of the 53 deaths analyzed in the inquiry took place at Herron in the spring of 2020.

Quebec's mask mandate is over

Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.

Quebecers no longer have to wear masks in most public indoor spaces. The province's mandatory mask mandate had been in place since July 2020, for a total of 21 consecutive months.

Most indoor spaces in a Quebecer's daily life no longer require a mask, including grocery stores, gyms and restaurants. Masks will still be required on public transit and in hospital settings. The Health Ministry said Friday that taxis are considered public transit and will require masks.

Top COVID-19 stories