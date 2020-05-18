COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

The latest:

Quebec has 42,920 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 people have died. That is an increase of 737 cases and 79 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,766 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 183 in intensive care (an increase of four). Here's a guide to the numbers .

More police checkpoints are being removed today, but the government asks Quebecers to only move between regions for essential purposes.

More travel restrictions in Quebec are being lifted today as Quebecers celebrate a very different kind of long weekend.

While gatherings are still banned, police checkpoints in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions, as well as in Charlevoix and Charlevoix-Est MRCs, have been removed.

Travel between Gatineau and Ottawa is also now allowed.

But Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the lifting of restrictions doesn't mean people should feel free to travel as they please.

"I call on people's sense of responsibility to respect the rules," Pedneaud-Jobin said. "Play it safe. We're not out of the woods yet."

Travel restrictions still remain in the MRC Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent, as well as in the Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Nunavik and Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James regions.

Montreal, the Canadian epicentre of the virus, remains under a state of emergency. Those living in the greater Montreal area are asked not to travel to other regions in the province.

Quebec's midwives in higher demand

In short supply and high demand even in non-pandemic times, Quebec's midwives are straining to keep up as more women seek non-hospital births to avoid COVID-19 exposure and the health-care system adjusts assignments and responsibilities.

Midwives have seen a surge in demand since the beginning of the pandemic, said Mounia Amine, president of the Regroupement des sages-femmes du Québec, which represents around 250 midwives in the province.

But as requests continue to pour in and wait lists quickly fill up, the province isn't even close to having enough midwives to meet the demand.