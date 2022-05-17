COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 1,611 people in hospital (a decrease of 11 from the previous day), including 51 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 457 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,058,066 confirmed cases, and 15,284 people have died.

The province also reported 5,331 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 12 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

The lack of independence granted to Quebec's public health director may have slowed the government response at the beginning of the pandemic, as hundreds were dying in long-term care homes across the province, according to a coroner's report.

Coroner Géhane Kamel published a report Monday following months of inquiry into deaths in seniors' residences, where the pandemic killed more than 5,000 in the spring of 2020.

"We tolerated the intolerable. It was a sad day for medicine in Quebec," she wrote.

Kamel was also scathing in her recounting of the events that unfolded at one of the long-term care homes she examined in the inquiry, CHSLD Herron in Dorval, Que. Forty-seven of the 53 deaths analyzed in the inquiry took place at Herron in the spring of 2020.

Quebec's mask mandate is over

Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.

Quebecers no longer have to wear masks in most public indoor spaces. The province's mandatory mask mandate had been in place since July 2020, for a total of 21 consecutive months.

Most indoor spaces in a Quebecer's daily life no longer require a mask, including grocery stores, gyms and restaurants. Masks will still be required on public transit and in hospital settings. The Health Ministry said Friday that taxis are considered public transit and will require masks.

Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tests positive for COVID-19

The Quebec justice minister and the minister responsible for the French language made the announcement in a tweet Sunday.

"Yesterday I received a positive test result for COVID-19. For the moment, I feel well," he wrote Sunday morning. "I will be working remotely throughout the coming days in conformance with public health measures."

Jolin-Barrette was set to spend this coming week in his own ridings — not at the National Assembly. MNAs will only be returning to Quebec City on May 24.

Pharmacies urge masking up at drug counters

Pharmacists across the province's 1,900 pharmacies are asking people to continue wearing masks, especially around the pharmacy counter out of respect for those who may be vulnerable.

Bertrand Bolduc, president of Quebec's order of pharmacists, said many customers suffer from a variety of ailments, meaning they face higher risks if they contract COVID-19.

"We won't play police, but we'd like for people to wear a mask," Bolduc said in an interview. "Our staff will also continue to wear it."

