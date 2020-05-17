COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Sunday

The latest:

Quebec has 42,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,483 people have died. That is an increase of 763 cases and 82 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,763 people in hospital (a decrease of 59), including 179 in intensive care (a decrease of 12). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Montreal has extended its state of emergency until May 21. As of Saturday afternoon, there are 21,410 confirmed cases in the city and 2,234 people have died.

An abundance of love from a close-knit family may have played a role in the recovery of a 101-year-old Sept-Îles man from COVID-19.

In early April, Clément Maltais began experiencing symptoms of the disease. Upon taking a home screening test, he tested positive.

Despite his age putting him at risk of serious complications, Maltais refused to head to a hospital. But with the support of his family, he managed to recover.

After a month of fighting symptoms of COVID-19, Clément Maltais tested negative in early May. (Submitted by Maltais family)

Laval hospital at capacity

Quebec junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant is in Laval today, as the city's designated COVID-19 treatment centre is at capacity.

The Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital was expected to send 50 patients to a temporary hospital set up at the Place Bell arena last week. But due to a staffing shortage , that has not yet happened.

Laval has 4,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday afternoon and 448 people have died.

Townshippers frustrated by visitors

Spring has arrived in the Eastern Townships, and with it — to the frustration of locals — so have visitors from elsewhere.

Though typically accustomed to tourists, many Townshippers are growing concerned about a rising tourism tide, beginning this long weekend and persisting through the summer months.

Even as the Quebec government closed off access to other regions, the province did not set up roadblocks around the Eastern Townships.

In the Townships and other regions, public health is still asking Quebecers to limit themselves to essential travel only.

Outaouais elementary student tests positive

A student who attends a French-language school in western Quebec has tested positive for COVID-19 , the school board says.

In a news release, the Commission scolaire des Draveurs said the student attends École de l'Orée-des-Bois in Cantley, Que. A risk assessment has been conducted by the Outaouais public health authority and classes will continue.

Last week, a student at Lord Aylmer Elementary School in Gatineau, Que., was also sent home with symptoms of COVID-19.

Students outside the greater Montreal area are back in class, but those in Montreal, Laval and surrounding regions will not return until September.

Outremont neighbours brought together by song

With places of worship closed, the faithful have come up with other ways to pray together.

In Montreal's Outremont borough, home to the city's Hasidic population, that has meant praying, and singing, from their balconies.

With previous tensions between the Hasidic community and some of their secular neighbours, COVID-19 had the potential to drive a divided neighbourhood further apart. But instead, something remarkable happened.

Listen to David Gutnick's radio documentary for The Sunday Edition below.