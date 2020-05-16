COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Saturday

The latest:

Quebec has 41,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,401 people have died. That is an increase of 696 cases and 50 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,822 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 191 (an increase of one) in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Four soldiers deployed to Quebec's long-term care homes have tested positive for the virus.

Montreal is creating a network of roads dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists this summer.

The Health Ministry has created an email address for employees to send their concerns: onvousecoute@msss.gouv.qc.ca.

Quebec Premier François Legault is considering a complete overhaul of long-term care homes.

The premier raised that possibility at a news briefing in Montreal Friday.

"These are living environments, but they are also care environments — just as important as hospitals," Legault said.

"A lot of Quebecers are not proud of what happened in CHSLDs, myself first."

Legault repeated a vow he made earlier in the crisis to revamp the facilities in Quebec, finding ways to make them homier and more spacious.

He said private rooms for everyone would make infection control easier, allowing health-care providers to isolate and care for residents when they are sick.

Laval teens stuck in Nigeria

For the past two months, all Amara Onyebuchi has been able think to about is how to get her children home from Nigeria.

Her three children, Canadian citizens aged 12, 13 and 15, were getting to know their roots by spending time with family and friends in eastern Nigeria when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in mid-March.

By the time Onyebuchi and her husband tried to arrange an early flight home for them, the airport in Lagos was closed to international commercial flights.

Every attempt to get them on a plane back to Canada has been hit-and-miss since then.

More space for pedestrians, cyclists

People walk along a Montreal street where parking spaces have been reclaimed for pedestrian use to create more space. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Montreal is reclaiming street space, creating more room for pedestrians and cyclists this summer by taking advantage of reduced automobile traffic.

Starting in June, long stretches of Mont-Royal Avenue, Wellington Street and De La Commune Street will be reserved exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists. Major changes are also planned for St-Laurent Boulevard, St-Denis Street, Christophe-Colombe Avenue, Rachel Street and Gouin Boulevard.