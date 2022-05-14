COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,754 people in hospital (a decrease of 67 from the previous day), including 59 in intensive care (a decrease of one from the previous day).

The province reported 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,056,177 confirmed cases, and 15,256 people have died.

The province also reported 6,115 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 12 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Some 665 days after it was implemented, Quebec has lifted its mask mandate.

As of midnight overnight, Quebecers no longer have to wear masks in most public indoor spaces. The province's mandatory mask mandate has been in place since July 2020, for a total of 21 consecutive months, and officially ended today, making Quebec the last province to drop its mandate.

Most indoor spaces in a Quebecer's daily life will no longer require a mask, including grocery stores, gyms and restaurants. Masks will still be required on public transit and in hospital settings. The Health Ministry said Friday that taxis are considered public transit and will require masks.

Montreal to end state of emergency

The City of Montreal will not be extending its COVID-19 state of emergency, the administration announced Wednesday.

The state of emergency, Montreal's second during the pandemic, has been in place since last December. However, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's administration will allow it to expire on May 19.

The state of emergency is only valid for a period of five days, at which point it needs to be renewed. The city renewed it for the 30th time on Wednesday.

The city said that the improving COVID-19 situation, coupled with high vaccination rates, means it no longer needs emergency powers.

Plante said back in December that the state of emergency would be used to quickly procure protective equipment for the city's essential workers, and prepare sites and facilities to accommodate Montreal's homeless population.

