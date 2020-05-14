COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

The latest:

Quebec has 39,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,220 people have died.

There are 1,876 people in hospital (an increase of 35) and 194 people in intensive care (an increase of eight). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Students can apply for COVID-19 emergency aid beginning Friday.

Starting May 20, individual, non-contact sports can resume across the province.

Travel restrictions to Quebec's North Shore have been extended to May 31 .

Today's COVID-19 briefing by Quebec Premier François Legault will be held in Montreal with the mayor and local public health director at 1 p.m.

Widespread testing and contact-tracing are the keys to a safe reopening, according to experts, but Quebec still has work to do on both fronts.

Premier François Legault said Wednesday he wasn't satisfied with the number of tests being done per day, which do not appear to have yet reached the 14,000-goal set out by the province a couple weeks ago.

The foremost technology the province relies on for contact tracing has so far been a fax machine. It recently purchased a new system by Quebec company Akinox, set to arrive later this week.

But that system relies on individuals providing emails of the people they were in contact with, and all them filling out email forms. Meanwhile, other provinces, such as Alberta, are adopting app-based contact-tracing tools , which use Bluetooth or GPS to determine with whom a person has spent time.

McGill Prof. Jörg Fritz, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology, said at first glance, Quebec's new system appears "very outdated and old-fashioned."

Mask on or mask off?

Mask on, please, says the Quebec government, but it also says it can't force you. Why's that?

This is what Legault had to say about that.

Other info you should know

A small but mighty team of women are answering new and desperate needs in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The early child educators are combining their expertise with a food delivery service, going door to door to families in need.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly finally began sitting again, giving opposition parties a voice they've lacked in the past two months as Legault's vision on the pandemic has so far been able to operate unchallenged by them.