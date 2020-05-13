COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

The latest:

Quebec has 39,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,131 people have died.

There are 1,841 people in hospital (an increase of three) and 186 people in intensive care (a decrease of seven). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil is the latest health-care centre dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Two units and 37 patients have been affected.

Health Canada has approved antibody tests that were used in Italy.

Question period will be held from the National Assembly today for the first time in two months.

Elementary school students in the Eastern Townships are heading back to school this morning.

Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda blamed the lack of testing in the province partly on a lack of people seeking out the tests in some of Montreal's hard-hit areas.

But the borough mayor of Montréal-Nord — where there is highest number of cases per 100,000 people — says people have been showing up despite confusion caused by the Quebec government.

Christine Black said in a statement late Tuesday evening she was shocked by Arruda's comments at the provincial briefing on COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Arruda said one reason Quebec is missing its target is because fewer people are seeking out tests than anticipated.

Black refuted the idea, noting walk-in testing clinic at the CLSC on Lacordaire Boulevard was set to close Monday and only at the last minute did the government announce it would keep it open until mobile testing units went to the area.

She said the clinic's goal was to conduct 40 to 50 tests per day, but that it had been doing more than 150.

"This discrepancy between the information obtained yesterday and what I heard at the press conference really shocked me," Black said in the statement.

"As if the closure of this clinic was the fault of the people of Montréal-Nord, when in fact that's not the case."

Montreal's 'fragile' situation

Montreal has nearly 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 2,000 deaths. (Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

Late last week, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) published new predictions showing what may happen in Montreal and the rest of Quebec once physical distancing measures are eased.

It found that the current deconfinement plan in Montreal — with elementary schools, daycares and some retailers reopening May 25 — could lead to 150 deaths per day by July, without taking long-term care into account.

There's still so much uncertainty surrounding the illness and its spread. What is clear, the lead researcher for the Montreal projections said, is that "we're in a fragile situation."

Other info you should know

Allophones and anglophones are much more likely to fear that they or somebody in their immediate family will catch COVID-19 than francophones are, according to a survey conducted by Léger Marketing.

Premier François Legault is strongly encouraging people to wear masks in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Montreal is trying to ramp up testing in the city. If you are showing symptoms, this is where you can get tested in the city.